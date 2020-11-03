Global  
 

Holden Matthews, who burned 3 Black churches in Louisiana in 2019, sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Holden Matthews was sentenced to 300 months by a federal judge, but was given 18 months credit for the time he has already spent in jail.
 
Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Election 2020: A look at sports figures on ballots and what states could add sports betting

 Three states – Maryland, Louisiana, South Dakota – will vote on distinctly different sports betting proposals. A football coach runs for U.S. Senate.
USATODAY.com

Abortion on the ballot in Colorado and Louisiana

 Choosing a president won't be the only decision voters in Colorado and Louisiana will make on Tuesday.
CBS News

25 Years in Prison for Man Who Burned Down 3 Black Churches in Louisiana

 Holden Matthews, 23, said he had set fire to the churches in order to raise his profile among ‘‘black metal” musicians, prosecutors said.
NYTimes.com

Man who set fire to Louisiana churches sentenced to 25 years

 The man who pleaded guilty to setting fire last year to three historically Black churches in Louisiana's Creole country was sentenced to...
Upworthy Also reported by •Washington PostNews24

