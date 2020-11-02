Global  
 

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Hears Her First Supreme Court Argument

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
But she did not take part in a pair of unsigned decisions in favor of a Black Lives Matter activist and a prisoner held in abusive conditions.
