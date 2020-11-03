Global  
 

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Biden held three rallies in Pennsylvania after beginning the day in Ohio. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns breaks down the final day of campaigning and previews Election Day.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: A look at polling in key battleground states ahead of the 2020 presidential election

A look at polling in key battleground states ahead of the 2020 presidential election 01:47

 Battleground states are taking center stage ahead of the election. USA TODAY's States of America discusses polling in three key states.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous' [Video]

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night [Video]

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election [Video]

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election

Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Election Day, Rush Limbaugh and voting by mail: Readers sound off

 Whether supporting Trump or Biden, there's one thing everyone agrees on: It's a critical election. Vote.
USATODAY.com

Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Melania Trump: Dems disrespectful, incite hostility

 First Lady Melania Trump was campaigning in North Carolina on Monday on the eve of the presidential election, making a final pitch in the battleground state to..
USATODAY.com
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania

 The final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com

Trump projects confidence at N. Carolina rally

 President Donald Trump is projecting confidence and declaring at a North Carolina rally that "we're going to win anyway" despite investigations he says were..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail Ballots

 In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com

Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters

 Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

The One Pollster in America Who is Sure Trump is Going to Win

 Robert Cahaly’s polls have Arizona, Michigan and Florida in the president’s column. It’s hard to find another pollster who agrees with him. But they..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases

 Wisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..
CBS News

$2m bail for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

 A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..
USATODAY.com

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Biden slams Trump for comments about COVID, Fauci

 Joe Biden slammed president Donald Trump over Trump's recent comments about COVID-19 and the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he..
USATODAY.com
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump [Video]

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 10:35Published
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:31Published
Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:59Published

