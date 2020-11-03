|
Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Biden held three rallies in Pennsylvania after beginning the day in Ohio. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns breaks down the final day of campaigning and previews Election Day.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:32Published
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Election Day, Rush Limbaugh and voting by mail: Readers sound offWhether supporting Trump or Biden, there's one thing everyone agrees on: It's a critical election. Vote.
USATODAY.com
Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on TrumpPresident Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com
Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on TrumpPresident Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Melania Trump: Dems disrespectful, incite hostilityFirst Lady Melania Trump was campaigning in North Carolina on Monday on the eve of the presidential election, making a final pitch in the battleground state to..
USATODAY.com
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and PennsylvaniaThe final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com
Trump projects confidence at N. Carolina rallyPresident Donald Trump is projecting confidence and declaring at a North Carolina rally that "we're going to win anyway" despite investigations he says were..
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail BallotsIn the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com
Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black votersJoe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
Michigan State in the northern United States
The One Pollster in America Who is Sure Trump is Going to WinRobert Cahaly’s polls have Arizona, Michigan and Florida in the president’s column. It’s hard to find another pollster who agrees with him. But they..
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new casesWisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..
CBS News
$2m bail for teen accused in Wisconsin shootingsA Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..
USATODAY.com
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
Biden slams Trump for comments about COVID, FauciJoe Biden slammed president Donald Trump over Trump's recent comments about COVID-19 and the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he..
USATODAY.com
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this