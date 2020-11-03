Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Eta just off Nicaragua

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The storm is already drawing comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, which killed more than 9,000 people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Mitch Hurricane Mitch

Today in History for October 30th

 Highlights of this day in history: 'War of the Worlds' spooks Americans on Halloween Eve; A deadly mudslide hits Nicaragua after Hurricane Mitch; Muhammad Ali..
USATODAY.com

Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

"Devastating" Hurricane Eta heading for Central America

 Forecasters say late-season storm likely to bring 115 mph winds and as much as almost three feet of rain to some spots in Nicaragua.
CBS News
Nicaragua protest: Prisoners sew lips shut after alleged abuses [Video]

Nicaragua protest: Prisoners sew lips shut after alleged abuses

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has denied allegations of torture.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Nicaragua set to introduce laws curtailing online, foreign media [Video]

Nicaragua set to introduce laws curtailing online, foreign media

Ruling party considering laws that will muzzle press and human rights activists, critics say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding [Video]

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon (September 16), Sally's strong winds battered Alabama and Florida as the center moved over the Panhandle. The hurricane killed at least one..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published
At least 1 dead after Hurricane Sally causes 'catastrophic flooding' in Alabama, Florida [Video]

At least 1 dead after Hurricane Sally causes 'catastrophic flooding' in Alabama, Florida

Hurricane Sally killed at least one person in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published
Hurricane Sally Slams Ashore, Causing Historic Flooding [Video]

Hurricane Sally Slams Ashore, Causing Historic Flooding

At least one person has died in Orange County, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally brought a "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding emergency that's stretching along the Gulf Coast, according to The..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

People in Nicaragua Brace for the Arrival of Hurricane Eta Tuesday

 Forecasters say Hurricane Eta is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday    
VOA News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America

 Powerful Hurricane Eta is heading towards Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.comTerra Daily

Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Eta just off Nicaragua

 The storm is already drawing comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, which killed more than 9,000 people.
CBS News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe VergeUpworthyTerra Daily

Tweets about this