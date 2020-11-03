LIers go to polls inÂ aÂ contentious presidential election season

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources National Polling Leaning in Biden's Favor



We're chatting with SurveyUSA on Cheddar's final poll of the presidential election season. Jay Leve, SurveyUSA CEO, joined Hena Doba to discuss.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:59 Published 13 hours ago US election: Who is winning the swing states?



A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 18 hours ago US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this