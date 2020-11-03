Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LIers go to polls inÂ aÂ contentious presidential election season

Newsday Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Congressional, state legislative and judicial races also are on tap. Polls are open now until 9 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Casts All 5 Votes For Joe Biden

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Casts All 5 Votes For Joe Biden 00:22

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

National Polling Leaning in Biden's Favor [Video]

National Polling Leaning in Biden's Favor

We're chatting with SurveyUSA on Cheddar's final poll of the presidential election season. Jay Leve, SurveyUSA CEO, joined Hena Doba to discuss..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:59Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states? [Video]

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead [Video]

US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this