18-year-old woman dies while scuba diving at national park
A 22-year-old man was also flown to a Seattle hospital for hyperbaric treatment.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Seattle City in Washington, United States
NFL power rankings: Raiders, Seahawks rise as Titans tumble after Week 8Decisive victory vaults Las Vegas back into Top 10 with Tennessee on verge of falling out. Seattle again NFC's top club.
USATODAY.com
US west braces for possible post-election unrestSeattle, Portland and San Francisco are among the dozens of cities nationwide where business owners are boarding up storefronts in anticipation of possible..
USATODAY.com
Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreakWhen a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News
"No COVID-19 tests were available": Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreakWhen a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this