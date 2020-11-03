Global  
 

Live Updates: 2020 Election Day Is Finally Here

Gothamist Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Live Updates: 2020 Election Day Is Finally HereOutside the Campos Community Center in the East Village before 6 a.m. on November 3, 2020

One man told us he was waiting before the poll site opened because he loved "the ceremony of voting, the whole idea of voting on Election Day." [ more › ]
