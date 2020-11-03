Global  
 

US Election 2020 Results: Trump Leads as First Tallies are Released from New Hampshire Villages

HNGN Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US Election 2020 Results: Trump Leads as First Tallies are Released from New Hampshire VillagesAfter two small villages in New Hampshire announced the first official results of the 2020 Presidential Election, US President Donald Trump has taken a 6-vote lead over Democrat nominee Joe Biden, 16-10, early Tuesday morning.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: First Presidential Results Roll In

First Presidential Results Roll In 01:16

 Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden.

Trump Leads After New Hampshire Villages Announce First U.S. Election Results

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden each had victories in two tiny New Hampshire villages that voted...
Upworthy


