US Election 2020 Results: Trump Leads as First Tallies are Released from New Hampshire Villages
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () After two small villages in New Hampshire announced the first official results of the 2020 Presidential Election, US President Donald Trump has taken a 6-vote lead over Democrat nominee Joe Biden, 16-10, early Tuesday morning.
The polls opened shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. With only five residents, the polls closed..