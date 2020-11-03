Global  
 

Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in Pennsylvania

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Eyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a narrow polling lead in the state, while President Trump hopes to turn out a large majority on Tuesday. Jericka Duncan reports.
