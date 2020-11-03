Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in Pennsylvania
Eyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a narrow polling lead in the state, while President Trump hopes to turn out a large majority on Tuesday. Jericka Duncan reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watchDemocrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Florida remains central to President Trump’s path to victoryFlorida is a toss-up heading into Election Day. Nearly 64% of Florida voters cast their ballots early, and the Latino and Black vote will be crucial to win...
CBS News
President Trump holds five rallies in four swing states in bid to woo last-minute Election Day votesWith Election Day finally here, President Trump spent Monday in a final attempt to win over swing state voters. The president says he’s confident, but he is..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of PennsylvaniaAs Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:32Published
Police, experts monitoring extremist groups to see if poll watchers try to disrupt votingThe states with the highest risk for election-related violence by armed extremist groups are Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Oregon.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania emerges as 'tipping-point' battleground state
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:36Published
Jericka Duncan American journalist
All eyes on Pennsylvania ahead of Election DayAn estimated more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have voted ahead of Election Day. The candidates are focusing on the state, which could play a major role in..
CBS News
The Deciders: Young voters in 2020CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan profiles young voters on opposite sides of the country and on opposing sides of the political debate for the CBS..
CBS News
Louisville police officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for emotional distressSergeant Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has filed a civil suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for..
CBS News
Protests erupt after Philadelphia police fatally shoot Black manThe Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on cellphone video, sparked demonstrations that have turned..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this