What to watch: The pathways to 270 electoral college votes

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto takes "CBS This Morning" through each candidate's path to 270 electoral college votes and what to watch for Tuesday night as results come in. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett also joins the show to discuss the 2020 presidential election and what to expect.
