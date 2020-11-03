Martin Sheen, Former TV President, Urges Voters to ‘Get the Train Back on Its Tracks’ Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Martin Sheen, who played the president on “The West Wing” for years, is the voice of an Election Day ad urging voters to “get the train back on its tracks.”



In the latest spot from the Lincoln Project, Sheen says, “Good morning. Today is the first day of the rest of America’s life. One day. One day that will, one way or the other, change how this country feels about itself. One last push to get the train back on its tracks. One day that can not wipe out the last nine months or the last four years but can clear a path for a thousand better days ahead. One day, America on a tightrope. One day when the entire world is watching, like a parent in the stands, peaking through their fingers: ‘Come on, America. Come on.'”



He goes on to say that Tuesday will change our lives forever.



*Also Read:* Harrison Ford Advocates for Dr. Fauci in Latest Lincoln Project Ad



“It is November 3, 2020, America. We have one day,” he says.



The Lincoln Project, a prominent political action committee led by several anti-Trump Republicans, also enlisted Harrison Ford for an ad out Monday in support of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert.



Sam Elliott, another noteworthy actor of Sheen’s generation — and his “Grace & Frankie” co-star — added his voice to an ad in October for Joe Biden’s election campaign, too.



Watch Sheen’s spot below, via the Lincoln Project:







Good morning. Today is the first day of the rest of America’s life.



Voiced by Martin Sheen. pic.twitter.com/JCaj5IyZnr



— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020







*Also Read:* The 21 Most Important Political TV Series of All Time, From 'The West Wing' to 'The Crown' (Photos)



