Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officials Gear Up for Possible Election-Related Issues, Lawsuits, Tally Delay: US Election 2020

HNGN Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Officials Gear Up for Possible Election-Related Issues, Lawsuits, Tally Delay: US Election 2020Despite the possible reduced in-person voted turnout, the threats of election-related issues such as long queues, malfunctioning voting machines remain. Law enforcement and election officials have geared for possible conflicts and intimidation that might take place during the polls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court

Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court 03:42

 Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What to do if you run into issues at the polls [Video]

What to do if you run into issues at the polls

What to do if you run into issues at the polls. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:27Published
Wisconsin Elections Commission: Delays in election results signify process is working [Video]

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Delays in election results signify process is working

Clerks and election officials across the state are preparing for Tuesday’s Presidential Election. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the high number of absentee ballots this cycle could..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:29Published
Lee County officials are preparing for Election Day [Video]

Lee County officials are preparing for Election Day

Officials are preparing for Election Day

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this