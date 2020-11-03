Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Julianne Hough and estranged husband Brooks Laich are officially going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage. Hough filed divorce papers Monday at a Los Angeles court, according to People. The "Dancing With the Stars" alumna and Laich tied the knot in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigger movie (2018) - Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Kevin Durand [Video]

Bigger movie (2018) - Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Kevin Durand

Plot synopsis: BIGGER is a rags-to-riches biopic of visionary Joe Weider, set in the world of fitness and starring Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa), Aneurin Barnard..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

 Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife, and 6 months after they separated. The dancer and actress...
TMZ.com

Julianne Hough Officially Files for Divorce From Brooks Laich

 So much for a happy ending. Despite all signs pointing to a reconciliation between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, E! News confirms the Dancing With the Stars...
E! Online

Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich five months after separation: reports

 The former couple first announced they were going their separate ways in May.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this