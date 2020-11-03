Julianne Hough Files for Divorce

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Julianne Hough and estranged husband Brooks Laich are officially going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage. Hough filed divorce papers Monday at a Los Angeles court, according to People. The "Dancing With the Stars" alumna and Laich tied the knot in...
Plot synopsis: BIGGER is a rags-to-riches biopic of visionary Joe Weider, set in the world of fitness and starring Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa), Aneurin Barnard..