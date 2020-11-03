Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Election: 5 Predictions for Healthcare's Future

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Here are five predictions for the future of healthcare in America that will play out over this decade as Americans finish casting their votes in what may be one of the most pivotal elections in U.S. history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Predictions for the Next Decade [Video]

Top 10 Predictions for the Next Decade

Is the future bright or terrifying? For this list, we’ll be looking at innovations, cultural shifts, and other changes that the world might see over the next decade.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:37Published

Tweets about this