Rush Limbaugh Opens Up About Cancer, Faith

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Rush Limbaugh, the longtime conservative talk radio host, on Tuesday told Fox News that he's "thrilled" to still be alive on Election Day, which he didn't think he would live to see when he announced his lung cancer diagnosis last February. "I woke up this morning and I...
