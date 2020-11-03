Global  
 

South Korean Comedian Found Dead Alongside Mother in Suspected Suicide

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Prominent Korean comedian Park Ji-sun and her mother have both died from apparent suicide. Police discovered the 35-year-old comedian and her mother lying dead alongside one another at their home in Seoul...
