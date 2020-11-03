Global  
 

Polls are Now Open for Election Day, Officials Brace for Long Lines

HNGN Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
In-person voting can now be done as polls open all across the country. Officials are anticipating long lines, poll watchers and other issues that happen every election.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: United Center To Open As Super Site, Voters To Head To Polls On Election Day After Early Voting Sets Record

United Center To Open As Super Site, Voters To Head To Polls On Election Day After Early Voting Sets Record 01:52

 Doors open to Election Day voters at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

