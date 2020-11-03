Polls are Now Open for Election Day, Officials Brace for Long Lines

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Huge numbers of people line up to vote soon after dawn in New York



Long lines stretched out of polling stations in New York today (November 3) as the US voted in the presidential election. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 19 minutes ago US voters in long lines to vote on historic election day



Across America, voters are casting their ballots in the country's presidential election (November 3).Many polling stations have long lines outside, including one filmed in Springfield, Missouri. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 41 minutes ago Voters across Kansas City encounter long lines at polls



Voters across the Kansas City area encountered long lines Tuesday morning as they headed to the polls. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:38 Published 49 minutes ago

Tweets about this