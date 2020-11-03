Global  
 

Election Day anti-voting message spray-painted on Kansas City's World War I Museum

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
The entrance to the National World War One Museum and Memorial in Kansas City was defaced with anti-voting messages on Election Day before voters arrived at the polls.
