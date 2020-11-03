Election Day anti-voting message spray-painted on Kansas City's World War I Museum
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (
1 week ago) The entrance to the National World War One Museum and Memorial in Kansas City was defaced with anti-voting messages on Election Day before voters arrived at the polls.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden supporters celebrate projected win
NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 3 days ago
Biden's projected win brings rallies, mixed reaction in KCMO
NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago