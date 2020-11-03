Global  
 

Manhunt still underway for suspects in Vienna attack

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
At least two people have been arrested following a terror attack in Vienna that left four dead and more than a dozen wounded. The country's interior minister says a massive manhunt is still underway for at least one suspect who may be on the run. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack 02:19

 Several suspects armed with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital; police operation still ongoing.

