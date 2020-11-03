Manhunt still underway for suspects in Vienna attack
At least two people have been arrested following a terror attack in Vienna that left four dead and more than a dozen wounded. The country's interior minister says a massive manhunt is still underway for at least one suspect who may be on the run. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vienna Capital of Austria
Vienna shootings: Three men praised for helping emergency servicesRecep Gultekin, Mikail Özen and Osama Joda helped an injured police officer when gunfire erupted.
BBC News
UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47Published
Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37Published
Roxana Saberi American journalist
France and Germany impose new lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surgeFrench President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are announcing new coronavirus lockdown restrictions as cases surge across Europe. CBS News..
CBS News
Tweets about this