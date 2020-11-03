Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kentucky police commissioner resigns after training manual with Hitler quotes

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Kentucky Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer has resigned after a report detailing Kentucky Police Academy used Hitler quotes in training.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: KSP training Hitler 10.30.20

KSP training Hitler 10.30.20

 Outrage pouring in following the discovery of Adolf Hitler quotes in a Kentucky State Police training presentation.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Childline, police help reunite minor with his parents after a year [Video]

Childline, police help reunite minor with his parents after a year

A minor boy who was studying in Delhi and went missing from there, was reunited with his parents on October 31 after a year, with the help of Poonch district's childline and police. District's Deputy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Commissioner of Police felicitates meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools [Video]

Commissioner of Police felicitates meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools

S.N Shrivastava, Commissioner Delhi Police, felicitated the meritorious students of Delhi Police Public Schools who secured exceptionally good marks in Class XII, NEET and JEE at Police headquarters...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours [Video]

Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

A dentist was rescued after he got kidnapped in Bandlagud area on October 27. Cyberabad police solved the case within 12 hours. Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said, "Seven people have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

High schoolers find Hitler quotes in Kentucky police training materials

High schoolers find Hitler quotes in Kentucky police training materials A report by Louisville, Kentucky, high school students has drawn national attention to local police training materials that quoted Adolf Hitler admiringly....
WorldNews

Kentucky State Police Used Hitler, Robert E. Lee Quotes for Training

 Kentucky State Police used to train their cadets with inspiration from 2 infamous leaders ... Robert E. Lee and Adolph Hitler. One of the training slides had the...
TMZ.com

Student journalists reveal Kentucky police training quotes Hitler, advocates 'ruthless' violence

 The presentation quotes from Mein Kampf and links to Hitler’s page on a social networking site about books, according to the report by two high school students
Haaretz


Tweets about this