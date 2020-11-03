Global  
 

Denver Broncos president and CEO test positive for COVID-19

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the team said Tuesday.
 Joe Ellis did not feel well Sunday and stayed home for the Broncos victory over the Chargers while Elway had minor symptoms on Monday.

