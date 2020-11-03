Global  
 

Jill Biden in Florida on Election Day

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The wife of the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Dr. Jill Biden is spending part of Election Day in the battleground state of Florida. (Nov. 3)
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Florida spends millions on cybersecurity after 2016 hacks of election offices

Florida spends millions on cybersecurity after 2016 hacks of election offices 03:35

 After hackers targeted Florida county election offices in 2016, the state invested millions to upgrade election security.

