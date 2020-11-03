Village in India prays Kamala Harris' victory
A village in India that was home to the grandparents of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris gathered Tuesday to pray for her ticket's win in the U.S. presidential election.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full TranscriptIn her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
NYTimes.com
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 11:04Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 10:36Published
‘A Long Time Coming’: Black Women Celebrate Harris’s AscensionAs Kamala Harris heads toward the highest levels of power, many rejoiced and saw her achievement as a particularly poignant reminder to Black girls that anything..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in the 2020 campaignFrom the record voter turnout to a trailblazing result in the race for vice president, the 2020 election has made history. Historian and author of "Great..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources