Village in India prays Kamala Harris' victory

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A village in India that was home to the grandparents of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris gathered Tuesday to pray for her ticket's win in the U.S. presidential election.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory

Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory 01:02

 Residents of U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India are hopeful that they will see her win in the Nov 3 U.S. elections.

Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

 In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
NYTimes.com
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Video]

Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 11:04Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 10:36Published

‘A Long Time Coming’: Black Women Celebrate Harris’s Ascension

 As Kamala Harris heads toward the highest levels of power, many rejoiced and saw her achievement as a particularly poignant reminder to Black girls that anything..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in the 2020 campaign

 From the record voter turnout to a trailblazing result in the race for vice president, the 2020 election has made history. Historian and author of "Great..
CBS News

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks [Video]

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

