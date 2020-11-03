Global  
 

Election Day Updates: Voting In Pennsylvania, Texas And Wisconsin

NPR Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Three states will be watched closely on Election Day as the ballots roll in: Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. NPR's reporters in each state discuss the voting scenes.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan 01:52

 Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

