U.S. Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Ballots In Pa. To Be Counted Up To 3 Days After Election



The Supreme Court has rejected Republican requests to block extended ballots past Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published 6 days ago

Wolf. Boockvar Remind Voters To Return Mail-In Ballots



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and State Secretary Kathy Boockvar are urging voters to get their mail-in ballots in to state election offices as soon as possible. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago