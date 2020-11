HT Digital Content - Published 14 hours ago Video Credit:- Published US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win 02:50 Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election. "I expect Biden to get...