Calvin J Calvin USA🇺🇸🇷🇺 RT @BLaw: NEW: President Trump’s campaign asked Nevada’s top court to halt ballots from being counted in the state’s biggest county. https:… 13 seconds ago Charley RT @thedailybeast: The GOP and Trump campaign are seeking an appeal to stop poll workers from manually duplicating defective ballots that c… 27 seconds ago Veritas Aequitas! RT @BloombergAsia: Trump’s campaign appealed a court order that denied its effort to halt ballots from being counted in Nevada’s biggest co… 1 minute ago Gonzalo Barría Pérez RT @business: NEW: Trump's campaign appealed a court order that denied its effort to halt ballots from being counted in Nevada’s biggest co… 1 minute ago PurityVotingIsCool @4aPeoplesParty Greg Palast reported Trump was ready to steal the election by stopping the counts, using Bush & FL… https://t.co/bZmB6XY0R7 2 minutes ago PurityVotingIsCool @downwithtyranny Grep Palast reported that Trump was set to steal the election by stopping the counts, using Bush &… https://t.co/3a5ZXzUYg4 3 minutes ago ed1950 RT @BNNBloomberg: Trump files emergency Nevada appeal over Clark County ballot https://t.co/dbWtZklx3y https://t.co/x74Sw9n0W8 3 minutes ago Tom Poindexter Trump Files Emergency Nevada Appeal Over Ballot Count https://t.co/QaHcBFlcv6 . just like businesses, golf, and ma… https://t.co/1k4LnFWyC3 3 minutes ago