'Most COVID-19 safe way to sell a car': Online used car marketplace Shift expands to Seattle

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
The demand for used cars has skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people look to avoid public transportation and rideshare like Uber and Lyft.  And while the demand is hot, shopping for a used car is difficult with prices increasing and inventory dwindling. Luckily for Seattle shoppers, a new online used car marketplace launched in the city last week, making the process a lot more convenient.
