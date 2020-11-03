'Most COVID-19 safe way to sell a car': Online used car marketplace Shift expands to Seattle
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The demand for used cars has skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people look to avoid public transportation and rideshare like Uber and Lyft. And while the demand is hot, shopping for a used car is difficult with prices increasing and inventory dwindling. Luckily for Seattle shoppers, a new online used car marketplace launched in the city last week, making the process a lot more convenient.
Healthcare advertising has tended to be conservative, especially for products like pharmaceuticals that are heavily regulated and are require provide extensive disclosures. However, those marketers are..