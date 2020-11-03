'Most COVID-19 safe way to sell a car': Online used car marketplace Shift expands to Seattle

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Healthcare Media Embrace Programmatic Sales: Haymarket’s Louis Naimoli



Healthcare advertising has tended to be conservative, especially for products like pharmaceuticals that are heavily regulated and are require provide extensive disclosures. However, those marketers are.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:39 Published 11 hours ago New Fiat 500e Design Preview



Creativity, beauty and substance alone are not enough for a paradigm shift. All of the car’s surroundings, the way everything interacts, are also important. The FCA team has therefore constructed.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:52 Published 1 day ago Woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend's car on fire near Tenaya, Ann



A woman is in custody for allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend's car on fire near Tenaya Way and Ann Road. Authorities say the car fire spread to the house but firefighters were able to put it out. .. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago