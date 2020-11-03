Global  
 

Exit polls show economy, racial inequality, coronavurs are top concerns of voters

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
CBSN's Lana Zak joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the early exit poll data and what we're learning about the issues that mattered most to voters in the 2020 election.
