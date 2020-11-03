Exit polls show economy, racial inequality, coronavurs are top concerns of voters
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
CBSN's Lana Zak joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the early exit poll data and what we're learning about the issues that mattered most to voters in the 2020 election.
CBSN's Lana Zak joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the early exit poll data and what we're learning about the issues that mattered most to voters in the 2020 election.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Tracking disinformation on Election DayThe FBI is investigating reports of robocalls urging voters to stay home on Election Day. Meanwhile, U.S. cybersecurity officials say they have taken actions to..
CBS News
U.S. cities brace for unrest following presidential electionLaw enforcement, local, and state officials are anticipating unrest and violence following the presidential election -- regardless of who wins. Many cities..
CBS News
Presidential race prompts concern over election lawsThe 2020 presidential race has prompted discussion about election laws. Litigation attorney Bryan Tyson joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
CBS News
Trump and Biden continue different campaign approaches on eve of electionPresident Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters before Election Day. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this