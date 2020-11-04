Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tight Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV in Charlotte and Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

QAnon-linked candidates in Georgia, Colorado could make national inroads in Tuesday's election

 The far-right fringe movement baselessly claims a "deep-state" cabal of child molesters is trying to bring down President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
US Presidential election: Democrats seek to gain control of the Senate [Video]

US Presidential election: Democrats seek to gain control of the Senate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:33Published

2020 House and Senate elections: Democrats fight to recapture Senate

 Republicans currently hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate.
CBS News

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger [Video]

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one of the most closely watched of the entire 2020 election. Tillis, who was first elected in the Republican wave year of 2014, is up for a tough re-election battle in 2020. Cunningham has solid fundraising numbers in his campaign. Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30pm EST.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

DaBaby's Brother Dies by Suicide

 DaBaby's brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ... according to sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy. TMZ's learned the rapper's older..
TMZ.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Largest city in North Carolina

NC voters head to the polls on Election Day

 Voters in North Carolina streamed into a Charlotte polling place to cast their ballots on Election Day. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com
Biden says Black turnout key to winning election [Video]

Biden says Black turnout key to winning election

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said Black turnout was the linchpin to his hopes of winning the White House in November and said African Americans would only achieve equality once they were in a position to build wealth, and voting was the starting point. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Daily newspaper in Atlanta, Georgia


WBTV WBTV CBS affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local political science professor discusses U.S. Senate races in Georgia [Video]

Local political science professor discusses U.S. Senate races in Georgia

Local political science professor discusses U.S. Senate races in Georgia

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Georgia Senate Candidate Says 'There's More Campaign to Go' Despite Calls to Concede [Video]

Georgia Senate Candidate Says 'There's More Campaign to Go' Despite Calls to Concede

Georgia Senate candidate Matt Lieberman joined Cheddar to discuss the mounting calls from his fellow Democrats to drop out of the crowded jungle primary race for the open seat.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:00Published
Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this