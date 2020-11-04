Tight Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina
Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV in Charlotte and Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
