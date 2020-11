You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results



On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 3 hours ago When Polls Closed On Election Day



November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 9 hours ago Florida Seen As A Toss Up On Election Day, President Donald Trump And Joe Biden Virtually Tied



As Florida voters head to the polls on Election Day, the state is still seen as a toss-up in the Presidential race. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:50 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Colorado 2020 presidential election results Colorado has nine electoral votes and is expected to be competitive.

Business Insider 3 hours ago





Tweets about this