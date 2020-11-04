Global  
 

Kanye West, Votes for the First Time in His Life, Votes for Himself

HNGN Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kanye West, Votes for the First Time in His Life, Votes for HimselfKanye West has made an announcement that he is voting in a presidential election for the first time in his life on November 3, 2020. He remarked that he is voting for a person he truly trusts -- himself.
