Kanye West, Votes for the First Time in His Life, Votes for Himself
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kanye West has made an announcement that he is voting in a presidential election for the first time in his life on November 3, 2020. He remarked that he is voting for a person he truly trusts -- himself.
