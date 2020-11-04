Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election on Tuesday, though his party's majority in the chamber remains imperiled as it defends 12 hotly contested seats while Democrats are on the defense in just two races.
As an excruciatingly close presidential election hung in the balance, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said, "I don't think the president should be criticized for suggesting he..