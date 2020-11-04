Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

😷ChezBeckie Ridin’ w/ Biden RT @SpockResists: Mitch McConnell giving a press conference. Maybe he needs to be reminded that he is Senate Majority Leader only. Like… 55 seconds ago Matt Secretary of State Jay Z Secretary of the Treasury Cardi B Speaker of the House AOC Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mc… https://t.co/7Fmc249phE 1 minute ago Fercalz1001 RT @NotNoahs_Ark: It doesn’t matter who wins the presidency so long as Mitch McConnell is still the senate majority leader, NOTHING will EV… 2 minutes ago Anup RT @usatodayDC: Here are the scenarios Sen. Mitch McConnell and America could face next year, depending on who wins control of the Senate a… 2 minutes ago Kayleen Gifford-Hawk #BidenHarris2020 RT @CBSNews: "I don't know whether I'm going to be the majority leader or the minority leader," Mitch McConnell says, as decisive Senate ra… 3 minutes ago Juanm RT @therecount: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "We need to do better with college-educated voters … and we need to do better with… 7 minutes ago WhyLibertarian @ChanceColemanTV Senate won't allow it. This sounds revolting to say but the gridlock caused by Mitch McConnell st… https://t.co/QBeuCPkvZg 7 minutes ago Richard Feltman @paulkrugman If Mitch is still Sen. Majority Leader he will slow walk or block Biden cabinet appointments in an att… https://t.co/ClMafoLE9X 8 minutes ago