Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

Denver Post Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.
