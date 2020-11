Daniella Levine Cava Wins Tough Race For Miami-Dade Mayor Over Steve Bovo

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida Races



DeFede started with the race for Miami-Dade mayor between Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:37 Published 2 hours ago An Early Look At Presidential Race Numbers In Miami-Dade, Broward



Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede says the Trump campaign has to feel good about the numbers out of Miami-Dade even though he isn't winning it. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:58 Published 2 hours ago Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election Day



Steve Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are fighting to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this