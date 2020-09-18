Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Uncontested Race In Georgia
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Marjorie Taylor Greene officially won her race
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia. CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q," an anonymous central character in a conspiracy theory. According to the conspiracy theory Pres. Donald...
