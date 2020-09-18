Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Uncontested Race In Georgia

Daily Caller Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Marjorie Taylor Greene officially won her race
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat 00:36

 Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia. CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q," an anonymous central character in a conspiracy theory. According to the conspiracy theory Pres. Donald...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election? [Video]

Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:41Published
Larry Sabato discusses Trump's taped Covid confessions [Video]

Larry Sabato discusses Trump's taped Covid confessions

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:25Published

Related news from verified sources

QAnon Is Headed to Congress: Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia House Race

QAnon Is Headed to Congress: Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia House Race Greene's support for QAnon, a baseless theory that alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfold pedophiles, has been well-publicized.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

lacunalingua_3

Misgivings #3 RT @politico: Marjorie Taylor Greene is heading to Congress. She received widespread condemnation from GOP leaders after we reported about… 1 minute ago