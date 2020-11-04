Colorado Amendment C results: Changing rules for bingo and raffles is leading early

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amendment C could bring some of the biggest changes to Colorado bingo raffles in decades



Colorado voters will have a chance to decide whether they want to change the way bingo and raffle games in the state in the upcoming election. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:05 Published on October 7, 2020 Amendment C: How this ballot initiative could affect Colorado bingo games



This measure was referred to Colorado voters by the state legislature via a concurrent resolution and would change the management of state gaming activities, particularly raffles and bingo. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:14 Published on October 6, 2020

Tweets about this