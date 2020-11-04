Key battleground states' results could shift as mail-in votes are counted
With record early and mail-in voting, results in some states could change dramatically as the night goes on. Some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, count in-person votes first. CBS News election law expert David Becker has more.
