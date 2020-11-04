Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Key battleground states' results could shift as mail-in votes are counted

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
With record early and mail-in voting, results in some states could change dramatically as the night goes on. Some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, count in-person votes first. CBS News election law expert David Becker has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: When Polls Closed On Election Day

When Polls Closed On Election Day 00:36

 November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election Day. Voting results from a state are not reported until the final poll in the state is closed. Voters...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

How Masks, Hand Sanitizer and Covid-19 Have Affected the 2020 Election

 From Wisconsin to North Carolina, the latest surge of the coronavirus is spiraling, especially in battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Divided Wisconsin voters cast their ballots

 Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two months after racial injustice protests that could be critical to the outcome of the presidential..
USATODAY.com

After 2016 Shock, Wisconsin Democrats Picked Themselves Off the Floor

 Hillary Clinton’s narrow loss refocused the party’s efforts to reclaim support and power after years of Republican statehouse dominance.
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin 2020 election results

 10 electoral votes are up for grabs in Wisconsin, and the state is viewed by CBS News' polling unit as a toss-up.
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Michigan's election has more than 77,000 spoiled ballots. Here's what that means.

 An official said 77,000 ballots were spoiled in Michigan as of Tuesday morning, but that number requires some context.
USATODAY.com

Voters in battleground states weigh in on candidates

 Voters out in force in battleground states of Michigan and Florida where Joe Biden is seeking to win for the Democrats, while President Donald Trump is trying to..
USATODAY.com

Harris campaigns in Mich. hours before polls close

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has spent much of Election Day in battleground Michigan, telling voters they will decide the presidential..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in Southfield, Michigan, on Election Day for a Get Out the Vote event as she and Joe Biden focused on..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground states

 Republicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Donald Trump's..
New Zealand Herald

Expect lawsuits if election results are close. Here's where they've been filed so far.

 Trump vowed Republican lawyers would watch Pennsylvania's voting and potentially file lawsuits. The first came before noon on Election Day.
 
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker

 An individual falsely claiming to be an Erie County, Pennsylvania, poll worker did not throw out Trump ballots.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published
US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called [Video]

US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called

A look at the US election results called at 0130 November 4. 18 states havebeen called so far, with no swing between democrat or republican states from2016.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

PeachsInGa

PeachsInGa RT @wayngo3: FACT CHECK: Did A Poll Worker From Pennsylvania’s Erie County Throw Out Ballots Cast For Donald Trump? https://t.co/XWe8uAjRih… 13 minutes ago

wayngo3

TRUMP 2020 wayne FACT CHECK: Did A Poll Worker From Pennsylvania’s Erie County Throw Out Ballots Cast For Donald Trump?… https://t.co/V4WvHUARDO 15 minutes ago

AlanDukeNews

Alan Duke New Post on Lead Stories: Fact Check: Person Who Claimed He Threw Away 100 Pro-Trump Ballots In Erie, Pennsylvania,… https://t.co/KHWMoRWhOE 22 minutes ago

Brooklynwatch

I am a real human in Brooklyn RT @USATODAY: Erie County officials denied allegations that pro-Trump ballots were thrown out, citing the person who made the social-media… 23 minutes ago

kellyb20201

kelly SoupCanSniperFor#BidenHarris2020 RT @LeadStoriesCom: Fact Check: Person Who Claimed He Threw Away 100 Pro-Trump Ballots In Erie, Pennsylvania, Was NOT A Poll Worker https:/… 31 minutes ago

Angelaxg5504

Angela Graham Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker https://t.co/y5zDaaUdm6 36 minutes ago

LeadStoriesCom

Lead Stories Fact Check: Person Who Claimed He Threw Away 100 Pro-Trump Ballots In Erie, Pennsylvania, Was NOT A Poll Worker https://t.co/xaztzdyRrk 43 minutes ago