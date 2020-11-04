Higher Minimum Wage Headed Toward Passage In Florida

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voters to decide on raising Florida's minimum wage in this election



Amendment two is on the ballot this election as voters decide on raising Florida's minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:08 Published 4 hours ago Amendment 2 Florida minimum wage



Florida minimum wage will be one Amendment to watch for. The amendment if passed would raise Florida minimum wage from eight to ten dollars an hour. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:30 Published 15 hours ago What Amendment 2 means to a single mother



Christine Gray says raising the minimum wage could mean single mothers like herself would only have to work one job instead of several to make ends meet. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this