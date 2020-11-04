Higher Minimum Wage Headed Toward Passage In Florida
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Florida voters on Tuesday appeared poised to gradually boost the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, while narrowly rejecting a proposal that would have overhauled the state’s primary-election system.
