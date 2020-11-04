Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate race
CBS News projects Democratic Senator Doug Jones will lose his Alabama seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville. This is likely to be the GOP's only pickup in the Senate. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
