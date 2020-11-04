Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate race

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator



Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on November 4, 0433