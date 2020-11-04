Global  
 

Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate race

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CBS News projects Democratic Senator Doug Jones will lose his Alabama seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville. This is likely to be the GOP's only pickup in the Senate. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race

Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race 00:28

 Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695 votes, which is 57.81% of the vote. Jones won 466,080, roughly 42.19% of the vote. Tuberville is a...

Doug Jones (politician) United States Senator from Alabama

Fighting an Uphill Senate Re-election Battle, Doug Jones Does It His Way

 Mr. Jones, from deeply conservative Alabama, is the Senate’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbent. But far from tiptoeing toward re-election, he seems almost..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Sen. Doug Jones Set To Take On Tuberville In Bruising Alabama Senate Fight [Video]

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones Set To Take On Tuberville In Bruising Alabama Senate Fight

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions. Now, he faces much tougher odds against Tuberville. Tuberville is a former Auburn University football coach. He has earned President Donald Trump's endorsement. He easily defeated Sessions in a July runoff

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Analysis: Republican-held Senate could make Biden 'lame duck' [Video]

Analysis: Republican-held Senate could make Biden 'lame duck'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:13Published

Georgia has two contested Senate races in a rare twist. Both could be headed to a runoff.

 Georgia has two contested U.S. Senate races and both could head to a runoff election. If so, balance of power in the Senate could be influx for weeks.
USATODAY.com

Democrats Battle for Senate Control as They Push for an Expanded House Majority

 The two parties grappled for advantage in the fight for the Senate majority as Democrats aimed to add to their majority in the House.
NYTimes.com

US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress

 John Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News

Tommy Tuberville American football coach


Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US Senate

 According to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
USATODAY.com
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Alabama State in the southeastern United States

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots [Video]

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots

A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Southern farmers vote to back Trump, trade policy

 In Tennessee and Alabama, farmers are again casting their ballots for President Donald Trump, whose defining economic act began a trade war with China. Some say..
USATODAY.com

Alabama moves closer to No. 1 Clemson in latest Amway Coaches Poll

 Clemson survived an upset scare from Boston College and held the No. 1 spot in the Amway Coaches Poll, but Alabama gained ground on the Tigers.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta caused heavy rain, wind and damage along these Southeast coast cities

 Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, areas already beat up from tropical systems, were hit hard again by Hurricane Zeta.
 
USATODAY.com

Nancy Cordes

Senate Republicans fighting to keep majority

 Senate Republicans are defending nearly half of the seats up for reelection this year, as they try to maintain control of the chamber. Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News

Republicans fight Democratic challengers to keep Senate majority

 Control over the White House is not the only thing on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans hold a narrow four seat majority in the United States Senate, a majority..
CBS News

Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, becomes the youngest justice on the Supreme Court by five years, and could help secure a conservative majority for decades to come...
CBS News

What to expect tonight with Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 The Republican-led Senate is expected to hold a final vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night despite continued..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Hickenlooper Ousts Gardner in Colorado, Handing Democrats Crucial Senate Seat

 Senator Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican, had trailed throughout the race as his state increasingly tilted toward Democrats.
NYTimes.com

Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race [Video]

Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has claimed his spot in the U.S. Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 00:42Published
Tuberville Closes In On Major Senate Win [Video]

Tuberville Closes In On Major Senate Win

Republican Tommy Tuberville is running to unseat Democratic Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones is the lone Democratic Senator from the Deep South. He barely won a December 2017 special election for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Alabama voter turnout [Video]

Alabama voter turnout

Alabama is also seeing record voting so far, with the Senate Race between Doug Jones & Tommy Tuberville drawing voters.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

