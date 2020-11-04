Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle



Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published now