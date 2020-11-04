Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison
Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US SenateAccording to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
USATODAY.com
Graham and Harrison Battle Over the ‘New South,’ in Their Final AppealsAs Jaime Harrison called Lindsey Graham a 1950s relic, the Republican incumbent urged voters to re-elect him to help protect a way of life.
NYTimes.com
Lindsey Graham says young women can ‘succeed’ if they follow a ‘traditional family structure.’
NYTimes.com
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Democratic candidates reflect on debate performance in visit to CBS News spin roomSix Democratic candidates for president join CBS News in the spin room to review their debate performance in Charleston, South Carolina.
CBS News
CBS News Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina: Watch in fullSeven Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, in a debate hosted by CBS News. Watch the debate in its entirety here.
CBS News
Jaime Harrison's run is important in South Carolina's history of Black political leadershipJaime Harrison aims to make history on election night. South Carolina has made history before.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress memberUS President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years..
New Zealand Herald
QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Headed to CongressMarjorie Taylor Greene’s victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.
NYTimes.com
Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election BidMs. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com
Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.'The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrat Charlie Crist reelected
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this