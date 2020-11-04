Global  
 

Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

