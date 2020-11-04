Global  
 

AP: Loeffler, Warnock Head to Runoff in Georgia Special Election

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
GOP Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are likely headed to a runoff race in Georgia's special Senate election, according to the Associated Press...
DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff

 Shelby Coates talks with Dr. Brooke Miller -- Professor of Political Science with Middle Georgia State University -- about with Georgia can expect as Loeffler and Warnock head into runoff election.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election

The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting..

Offset served up food treats for voters in Georgia

Rapper Offset became a U.S. Election Day hero as he handed out free food to voters in his native Georgia on Tuesday.

Georgia Senate special election result projected to go to a runoff between Sen. Loeffler and Democrat Warnock

 Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock in a January runoff, NBC New projects.
Republican Loeffler Favored in Georgia Senate Runoff

 Having placed a strong second Tuesday in the free-for-all special election for U.S. Senator from Georgia, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, now enters...
Will Georgia Have 2 Senate Runoffs in December?

 The special election for the U.S. Senate seat from Georgia will almost certainly result in Democrat Raphael Warnock placing first, getting a plurality of the...
