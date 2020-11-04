AP: Loeffler, Warnock Head to Runoff in Georgia Special Election
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
16 hours ago) GOP Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are likely headed to a runoff race in Georgia's special Senate election, according to the Associated Press...
16 hours ago
Shelby Coates talks with Dr. Brooke Miller -- Professor of Political Science with Middle Georgia State University -- about with Georgia can expect as Loeffler and Warnock head into runoff election.
DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff
