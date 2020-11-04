Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newsmax Projects Win for Trump in Texas, Securing 38 Electoral Votes

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Newsmax TV is projecting that Donald Trump will win the state of Texas, with its 38 electoral votes.Newsmax was first to project that the president would also prevail in Florida, which has 29 votes. That was followed by other major news organizations, including The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win

How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win 00:52

 CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election. Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second term. First, Cillizza gave Trump the 125 Electoral votes solidly in his camp. The President would then...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins Maryland's 10 Electoral Votes; Nationwide Results Too Close To Call [Video]

Joe Biden Wins Maryland's 10 Electoral Votes; Nationwide Results Too Close To Call

Democrat Joe Biden won Maryland's 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating President Donald Trump in a heavily Democratic state.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states [Video]

President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states

President Trump in a news conference from the White House early Wednesday falsely claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election and said the process was “a fraud on the American public” and an..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 20:59Published
Trump accuses Biden of stealing votes, 'will go to Supreme Court' | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump accuses Biden of stealing votes, 'will go to Supreme Court' | Oneindia News

Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide case, reopened in May this year, Union Minister's back Republic Editor in Chief; Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of stealing votes, in unsubstantiated claims;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:29Published

Related news from verified sources

NBC News Labels Texas as Presidential Election 'Toss-up'

 NBC News is calling Texas a toss-up state in its presidential election battleground map. The map shows former Vice President Joe Biden securing 279 electoral...
Newsmax

Newsmax Calls Georgia for Trump

 Newsmax has made another election projection, this time saying President Donald Trump will win Georgia. That's 16 electoral votes.Newsmax was first to project...
Newsmax


Tweets about this