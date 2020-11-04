Newsmax Projects Win for Trump in Texas, Securing 38 Electoral Votes
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Newsmax TV is projecting that Donald Trump will win the state of Texas, with its 38 electoral votes.Newsmax was first to project that the president would also prevail in Florida, which has 29 votes. That was followed by other major news organizations, including The...
CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election.
Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second term.
First, Cillizza gave Trump the 125 Electoral votes solidly in his camp.
The President would then...