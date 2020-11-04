Global  
 

Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Graham's opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised over $100 million during the election cycle, shattering shattered Senate records.
 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC [Video]

Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US Senate

 According to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
USATODAY.com

Jaime Harrison's run is important in South Carolina's history of Black political leadership

 Jaime Harrison aims to make history on election night. South Carolina has made history before.
USATODAY.com

Graham and Harrison Battle Over the ‘New South,’ in Their Final Appeals

 As Jaime Harrison called Lindsey Graham a 1950s relic, the Republican incumbent urged voters to re-elect him to help protect a way of life.
NYTimes.com

Lindsey Graham speaks after winning reelection in Senate

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered remarks Tuesday after being declared the winner in his bid for reelection in South Carolina. "I am going back to the..
CBS News

Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

 Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
NYTimes.com

Kelly expresses confidence in Ariz. Senate race

 Democrat Mark Kelly opened a big lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early election results for an Arizona race that will be crucial in..
USATODAY.com

Iowa re-elects Republican Senator Joni Ernst

 Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst won re-election in Iowa on Tuesday night. She defeated Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a race seen as a toss-up. The race is..
USATODAY.com

Joni Ernst Wins in Iowa, Frustrating Democrats’ Push for Senate Majority

 The first-term Republican overcame a steep challenge from Theresa Greenfield, denying Democrats a crucial pickup in their path to reclaiming control of the..
NYTimes.com
McConnell Cruises To Re-Election [Video]

McConnell Cruises To Re-Election

The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate [Video]

Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Republican Senator Cory Gardner was defeated on Tuesday in Colorado by former Governor John Hickenlooper, giving the Democrats their first victory of an election battle in which they are attempting to win control of the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. [Video]

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash [Video]

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina. He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:30Published

Election not yet resolved, with critical Catholic issues hanging in the balance

 CNA Staff, Nov 3, 2020 / 11:06 pm (CNA).- Control of the White House and Senate remained unresolved on Election Night, with Pennsylvania expected to take days to...
CNA

Fox News: Colorado Flips First Senate Seat With John Hickenlooper Win

 Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat with John Hickenlooper edging out Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, Fox News reports. Democrats are hoping...
Newsmax Also reported by •UpworthyPinkNewsMediaiteJapan Today

Georgia has two contested Senate races in a rare twist. Both could be headed to a runoff.

 Georgia has two contested U.S. Senate races and both could head to a runoff election. If so, balance of power in the Senate could be influx for weeks.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

