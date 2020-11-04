Global  
 

Lindsey Graham speaks after winning reelection in Senate

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered remarks Tuesday after being declared the winner in his bid for reelection in South Carolina. "I am going back to the Senate with a purpose," Graham said. Watch his remarks here.
