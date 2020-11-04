Lindsey Graham speaks after winning reelection in Senate
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered remarks Tuesday after being declared the winner in his bid for reelection in South Carolina. "I am going back to the Senate with a purpose," Graham said. Watch his remarks here.
