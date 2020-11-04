Joe Biden: "We believe we're on track to win this election"
With the election still up for grabs, Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and said he is confident he will win. Biden urged patience, as vote counts are coming in slowly due to high turnout and unprecedented mail-in voting. Watch his remarks here.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
White House race could come down to Pennsylvania
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published
US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona callA huge upset against Donald Trump has been reported, with Joe Biden becoming only the second Democrat to take out the key battleground state of Arizona since..
New Zealand Herald
Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25Published
Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware
Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on election nightJoe Biden is watching 2020 election results in Wilmington, Delaware.
CBS News
US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 statesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot..
WorldNews
US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Delaware State in the United States
Sarah McBride wins her State Senate race in Delaware, a landmark for transgender legislators.
NYTimes.com
US election: America elects its first transgender senatorAmerica has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this