Joe Biden: "We believe we're on track to win this election"

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
With the election still up for grabs, Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and said he is confident he will win. Biden urged patience, as vote counts are coming in slowly due to high turnout and unprecedented mail-in voting. Watch his remarks here.
News video: Joe Biden Says

Joe Biden Says "On Track To Win" 02:06

 Joe Biden took to the stage in Delaware, saying that he was on track to win but for supporters to keep the faith as results rolled in.

White House race could come down to Pennsylvania [Video]

White House race could come down to Pennsylvania

The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win' [Video]

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable. “We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. “But look, we feel goodabout where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believewe’re on track to win this election.”

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call

 A huge upset against Donald Trump has been reported, with Joe Biden becoming only the second Democrat to take out the key battleground state of Arizona since..
Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election [Video]

Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on election night

 Joe Biden is watching 2020 election results in Wilmington, Delaware.
US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 states

 WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot..
US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden [Video]

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden

Presidential Election of United States is underway on November 3 (local time). Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed media in Wilmington. Joe Biden said, "I believe very- strong that we have to restore decency, honour in our system and we have to unite the country."

US election: America elects its first transgender senator

 America has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope..
Joe Biden addresses supporters [Video]

Joe Biden addresses supporters

Joe Biden addresses supporters

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News [Video]

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News

US is counting votes after a presidential election saw reportedly the largest turnout in the last century. In this bitterly fought presidential election Donald Trump is seeking a re-election and Joe..

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So,..

Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd

Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* Both private sector businesses and police departments believe there is a good chance there will be postelection unrest. Both groups are...
US expected to witness highest voter turnout in century: Report

 The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the...
US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked...
