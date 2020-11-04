Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maine and Nebraska's split electoral votes could impact election

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Maine and Nebraska are the only two states that split their electoral college votes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race? 01:59

 Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.  We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maine Maine State of the United States of America

Nebraska and Maine's district voting method could be crucial in this election. Here's why.

 Using the "congressional district method," Maine and Nebraska have a few contests that could be crucial for either presidential campaign in 2020.
USATODAY.com
Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat her. However, Collins challenger Sara Gideon, barely got 40% in the general election. Collins earned over 53% of the vote.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of results

 The most expensive political race in Maine history drew to a close Tuesday as voters chose whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term..
USATODAY.com

3 Maine students given flu shots at school without parental consent

 A health care provider confirms that it administered flu vaccines to three students 'without fully executed, or completely documented consent.'
USATODAY.com

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

Presidential election could come down to a congressional district in Nebraska

 As election results slowly trickle in, a scenario is developing where Nebraska's 2nd congressional district could decide the election. CBS News chief Washington..
CBS News
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win [Video]

How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win

CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election. Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published
High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home [Video]

High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home

For some wealthy Americans, a stamp just won't cut it as a ballot-delivery device: they're determined to cast their votes in person. According to Business Insider, some wealthy voters are chartering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
How Is A Candidate Declared President? [Video]

How Is A Candidate Declared President?

The Presidential Election process is complicated. Many steps have to be completed before a President can take office. Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. After..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Nebraska and Maine's district voting method could be crucial in this election. Here's why.

 Using the "congressional district method," Maine and Nebraska have a few contests that could be crucial for either presidential campaign in 2020.
USATODAY.com

Election 2020 live updates: Biden in Georgia, Trump makes Midwest swing 7 days before Election Day

 After Amy Coney Barrett's swearing in, Trump campaigns in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska as Biden stumps in Georgia.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldNPRFOXNews.com

US election: Huge clue suggests possible Donald Trump victory despite polls favouring Biden win

US election: Huge clue suggests possible Donald Trump victory despite polls favouring Biden win The mercury dipped to freezing during United States President Donald Trump's election rally in Omaha, Nebraska this week – but even the brutal temperature...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this