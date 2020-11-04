Maine and Nebraska's split electoral votes could impact election
Maine and Nebraska are the only two states that split their electoral college votes.
Nebraska and Maine's district voting method could be crucial in this election. Here's why.Using the "congressional district method," Maine and Nebraska have a few contests that could be crucial for either presidential campaign in 2020.
