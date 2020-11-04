Global  
 

Mississippi voters approve flag with magnolia instead of Confederate symbol.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
And about 70 percent of voters approved the new flag, which had to include the words “In God We Trust.”
 Magnolia State voters accepted a new state flag design to replace the old Confederate battle emblem.

