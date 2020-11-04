Global  
 

Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump [Video]

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.

President Trump Says 'We Won,' Going to Supreme Court to Stop Late Voting

 President Trump firmly believes HE won the election, and thinks the only way Joe Biden can win is if there's shady ballot business ... so, he's going to the..
Daines Holds Off Bullock in Montana, Keeping Key Senate Seat in G.O.P. Hands

 Steve Daines faced a tougher-than-expected re-election race, but Steve Bullock, the popular two-term Democratic governor, could not overcome Republican..
Chip Roy, Combative Republican, Fends Off Challenge to Hold House Seat in Texas

 Representative Chip Roy held off a stiff challenge from a former Democratic state senator, Wendy Davis, to win a second term in his Central Texas House district.
US election 2020: We put Republicans and Democrats in a group chat

 Here’s what happens when you put 13 Trump and 12 Biden voters in a group text on election night.
Kelly expresses confidence in Ariz. Senate race

 Democrat Mark Kelly opened a big lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early election results for an Arizona race that will be crucial in..
