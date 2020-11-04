Carlos Gimenez Ousts Incumbent Democrat in South Florida House Seat
Mr. Gimenez, the Republican mayor of Miami-Dade County, defeated Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as Democrats struggled among South Florida’s large Hispanic population.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Post-election protests flare in US
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Election results bring out protests across U.S.Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to..
USATODAY.com
Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell U.S. Representative from Florida
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US election results 2020: 'People did not want to admit supporting Trump'Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, explains why some polls got the projections wrong.
BBC News
Republicans maintain grip on Congress
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:52Published
US election lessons from 2000: Don't trust the networks and never concedeThe last time the United States experienced quite such a close and controversial election was the 2000 race between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claimsA number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
New Zealand Herald
Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats’ Hope of a FlipBeating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
NYTimes.com
Miami-Dade County, Florida County in Florida, United States
Only one winner in US election...the American workerThough we do not yet know the identity of the next incumbent of the White House today, we do know who the big winner is in the United States election: in a..
WorldNews
Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election BidMs. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com
All eyes are on Florida. Again. Here are 5 things to watch for on Election DayCould Florida be called quickly like in the past? Will there be problems at the polls? Which way will the swing counties go? And what's up with Miami-Dade?
USATODAY.com
Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America
Latino vote "can't be ignored" after Trump's projected win in FloridaAmong the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.
CBS News
Latinos for Trump, Arizona vote for Biden shows diversity of Hispanics in USOne certainty emerged from the U.S. presidential race: U.S. Latinos are a diverse group of voters that don't vote as a monolith.
USATODAY.com
Why did so many Latinos vote for Donald Trump?Many want to wrongly generalize about Latino voters, but the Hispanic vote is complicated.
USATODAY.com
Democrats counted on money and Hispanic voters to deliver a blue wave. They didn't.Money isn't predictive and, it turns out, neither are midterm elections. Also, Donald Trump doesn't turn off all Hispanic and Black voters.
USATODAY.com
Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight raceLatino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this