Carlos Gimenez Ousts Incumbent Democrat in South Florida House Seat

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mr. Gimenez, the Republican mayor of Miami-Dade County, defeated Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as Democrats struggled among South Florida’s large Hispanic population.
Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-Powell U.S. Representative from Florida


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Miami-Dade County, Florida Miami-Dade County, Florida County in Florida, United States

Hispanic and Latino Americans Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America

