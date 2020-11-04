Lucy McBath Wins Georgia Rematch, Holding House Seat for Democrats
The victory by Ms. McBath, who upset a Republican, Karen Handel, in 2018 and was challenged by her again, underscored the changing demographics and antipathy to President Trump in Atlanta’s suburbs.
