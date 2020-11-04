Global  
 

Lucy McBath Wins Georgia Rematch, Holding House Seat for Democrats

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The victory by Ms. McBath, who upset a Republican, Karen Handel, in 2018 and was challenged by her again, underscored the changing demographics and antipathy to President Trump in Atlanta’s suburbs.
Stephanie Bice Ousts Kendra Horn, Giving Republicans a Key House Victory

 The Republican state senator toppled the lone Democrat representing Oklahoma in Congress, offering her party a pickup as it sought to build its numbers in the..
NYTimes.com

Tony Gonzales Defeats Gina Ortiz Jones, Keeping G.O.P. Hold on Texas House Seat

 Tony Gonzales, a former Navy cryptologist, beat back a second attempt by Gina Ortiz Jones to flip the last remaining Republican district on the southern border.
NYTimes.com

Daines Holds Off Bullock in Montana, Keeping Key Senate Seat in G.O.P. Hands

 Steve Daines faced a tougher-than-expected re-election race, but Steve Bullock, the popular two-term Democratic governor, could not overcome Republican..
NYTimes.com

Chip Roy, Combative Republican, Fends Off Challenge to Hold House Seat in Texas

 Representative Chip Roy held off a stiff challenge from a former Democratic state senator, Wendy Davis, to win a second term in his Central Texas House district.
NYTimes.com

Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat

 The Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
NYTimes.com

US election: What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes?

 ‌ ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...
New Zealand Herald
Immigration advocates fear second Trump term [Video]

Immigration advocates fear second Trump term

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:51Published
US election 2020: How the night unfolded [Video]

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Election updates: America may wake up without knowing who the president is. Here is where things stand.

 Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained outstanding.
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Inside the White House on election night

 Breaking with tradition, President Trump held his election party at the White House.
BBC News

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote' [Video]

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote'

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Mark Kelly Defeats Martha McSally in Crucial Arizona Senate Race

 The former astronaut ran as an independent pragmatist, flipping a seat vital to Democrats’ effort to wrest control of the Senate in one of the most expensive..
NYTimes.com
Trump claims election results are off [Video]

Trump claims election results are off

President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Georgia will not have full results on election night

 Georgia will not have full results from the presidential election until Wednesday at the earliest. The Fulton County Board of Elections has sent all vote..
CBS News

Pipe burst in Georgia delays vote counting

 A pipe burst in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, which is being used a polling location for the 2020 election. The plumbing issue is causing a delay in the..
CBS News

Offset Feeds Voters in Line at Atlanta Polling Places

 Offset's got an appetite to help people exercising their Constitutional right ... by hooking them up with free grub. The Migos rapper hit up 3 polling locations..
TMZ.com
U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots [Video]

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots

A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Election Results Delayed in Largest County in Georgia Due to Burst Pipe

 Election results were delayed Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia, after a water pipe burst in a room with absentee ballots, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
Newsmax Also reported by •Mediaite

Georgia will not have full results on election night

 Georgia will not have full results from the presidential election until Wednesday at the earliest. The Fulton County Board of Elections has sent all vote...
CBS News

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

 The Lincoln Project, which teams up with the Migos member to provide free meals to people waiting in line at polls, claims the rapper 'was threatened' by...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

